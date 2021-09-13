Prineville PD arrests 2, issues citations in distracted driving operation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Prineville Police Department arrested two people, carried out 33 traffic stops and issued three citations during a Pedestrian and Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation on Sept. 3.

The operation lasted for five hours, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., in school zones near NE 3rd St.

The goal was to focus on pedestrian and driver safety and raise awareness around the increase in pedestrian traffic during the school year.

Two separate arrests were made for the crimes of misdemeanor-level driving while suspended.

The 33 traffic stops included nine crosswalk warnings, three seatbelt warnings, 12 distracted driving warnings, five speeding warnings and three other violation warnings.

Two of the three citations issued were for failing to stop and remain stopped while a pedestrian was in a crosswalk, and the third was for driving without a license.

The Prineville Police Department says they encourage all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely.

This enforcement operation was made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).