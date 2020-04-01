Prineville pair suspected of meth trafficking arrested in Sisters

A Prineville duo was arrested Tuesday night after a lengthy investigation into commercial meth trafficking in Crook County, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

CODE Team Lieutenant Ken Mannix said investigators contacted and arrested 48-year-old Shannon Ritchie and 39-year-old Kristin Loranger of Prineville during a traffic stop in Sisters around 11 p.m. (Ritchie’s mugshot was not available at publishing.)

The arrests were the result of a long-term investigation by the CODE Team into the illegal trafficking of commercial quantities of methamphetamine into the Central Oregon region, more specifically Crook County and Prineville, Mannix said.

During a search of the pair’s Honda CRV, detectives found about 1.8 pounds of meth along with other evidence of the sales and distribution of meth, Mannix said.

Both were charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance (meth.)