DOJ: Prineville man pleads guilty for role in torture, murder of monkeys

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man accused of taking part in the producing and distributing animal crush videos involving monkeys pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

David Christopher Noble, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in animal crushing and creating and distributing animal crush videos.

The Department of Justice said Noble conspired with others to send multiple online payments to people overseas to fund the production of videos depicting the torture, mutilation and murder of monkeys. Prosecutors also allege that Noble ran an online group where members would raise funds to produce, discuss ideas for, and share animal abuse videos.

Noble was indicted last May on charges of conspiring to engage in animal crushing and creating and distributing animal crush videos and creating animal crush videos. He was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a dishonorably discharged person.

Prosecutors say Noble was dismissed from the Air Force in 2006 following a court martial for fraud and an unprofessional relationship. DOJ said that following an investigation in this case, a search warrant on Noble’s home was executed, where law enforcement allegedly found approximately 50 videos depicting animal abuse, along with several firearms and ammunition.

For his role in the conspiracy, DOJ says Noble faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release. He will be sentenced on April 24.