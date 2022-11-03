▶️ Prineville named a top 10 dynamic micropolitan city in US

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Wednesday, November 2nd 2022

Prineville is put on a top 10 list as one of the most dynamic cities in the country.

The nonprofit Heartland Forward named the city in Crook County as the 9th-most dynamic micropolitan out of 536 in the U.S.

It defines a micropolitan as a town with “10,000 to 50,000 residents and outlying areas with close economic ties to those communities.”

The report looked at the economy of these towns between 2015 and 2021. 

Not only is it No. 9 overall, Prineville ranked 1st in pay growth in 2019-2020 and No. 2 in employment growth over that same time.

Here’s how Prineville ranked in specific categories:

Prineville, OR    
2021 Population:   25,739
Overall Rank:   9
Young Firm Employment Share:   12.42% (Rank:117)
Young Firm Knowledge Intensity:   15.67% (Rank:216)
2020 Per-Capita Personal Income:   $47,964 (Rank:372)
Medium-Term (2015-2020) Employment Growth:   9.21% (Rank:15)
Short-Term (2019-2020) Employment Growth:   4.17% (Rank:2)
Short-Term Job Momentum (September 2020-September 2021):   6.24% (Rank:43)
Medium-Term (2015-2020) Average Pay Growth:   24.23% (Rank:64)
Short-Term (2019-2020) Average Pay Growth:   17.06% (Rank:1)
Medium-Term (2015-2020) GDP Growth:   28.4% (Rank:17)
Short-Term (2019-2020) GDP Growth:   2.03% (Rank:49)

Prineville is the only Oregon town in the top 25, with The Dalles coming in at No. 31.

You can read the full report at this link.

 

