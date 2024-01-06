Prineville man arrested for trafficking substantial amounts of meth & fentanyl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say a Prineville resident is facing charges related to the trafficking of controlled substances after the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team executed a roadside search warrant in Deschutes County.

Around 9:00 AM Saturday, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded a long-term investigation and surveillance operation with the apprehension of Travis Ingram, a 35-year-old individual from Prineville, Oregon, said Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp.

Travis Ingram was identified by drug agents as a trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine in central Oregon, Vander Kamp said.

The initial investigation suggests that Mr. Ingram has been importing significant quantities of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine from the Yamhill County area into central Oregon, where he distributes them in the Redmond and Prineville regions, said Sergeant Vander Kamp.

RELATED: 2 Bend men arrested for meth, fentanyl after chase, police say

RELATED: Meth, fentanyl drive record homeless deaths in Portland, annual report finds

Following an overnight surveillance operation, CODE Detectives, in collaboration with Deschutes County Sheriff deputies, intercepted Mr. Ingram while he was driving a 2019 Honda Accord on Highway 20 W at mile post 95, just outside the Sisters city limits, for tailgating. The area was experiencing winter weather, making the road hazardous. Firefighters from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District aided in managing traffic at the scene, the Sergeant says.

CODE narcotics detection K9 “Bonnie” was deployed and signaled her handler to the presence of a controlled substance within the Honda. K9 “Bonnie” is one of only two K9s in central Oregon trained and certified to detect fentanyl, along with other controlled substances, officials said.

Following the investigation, CODE Detectives successfully applied for and obtained a Search Warrant for Ingram’s Honda. A subsequent search of Ingram’s vehicle uncovered a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and counterfeit Oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl, said Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp.

Ingram was lodged in the Deschutes County Sherriff’s Jail faces charges of unlawful possession and attempted distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said.