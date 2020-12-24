▶️ Prineville mayor-elect part of group set to reopen restaurants, gyms Jan. 1

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The mayors of a dozen small Oregon cities held a virtual meeting Tuesday saying they planned to open up businesses in their towns despite state rules that are keeping them closed.

Among those who participated was the mayor-elect of Prineville.

Jason Beebe was the only participant from the tri-county area in Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Main Street Mayors Coalition.

The coalition describes itself as a peaceful, non-partisan organization dedicated to supporting candidates and measures that stand up for small businesses threatened by government overreach.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to open businesses and let them thrive. We have a lot of businesses that are about ready to go and I don’t want to see that,” Beebe said.

The Main Street Mayors Coalition says it will support businesses that safely open on January 1 even if the state says businesses in “Extreme Risk” communities should remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties are all in the extreme risk category.

Redmond Mayor George Endicott, who did not participate in the Mayors Coalition meeting, says he understands the plight of small-town businesses.

But he disagrees with the idea of opening businesses in defiance of state health guidelines.

“Let’s just say I did tell the businesses ‘Go ahead, open up, defy the governor.’ What ends up happening is the state agencies, OLCC, OSHA come in and fine them or shut them down,” Endicott said. “Who are they going to blame? ‘The mayor said we could open…'”

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam says allowing malls and grocery store chains to continue operating while locally owned main street businesses are forced to close will harm the economies of Oregon’s smaller cities.

Prineville Mayor-elect Beebe says there’s no harm in listening to what the Main Street Mayors Coalition has to say.

“Maybe this gives us a stronger voice. Maybe we can come together with ideas of how to safely open and up and let these businesses thrive again.”

Beebe will be sworn in on January 4th as Prineville’s next mayor after serving 10 years as a city councilor.

Here’s a full list of the mayors involved in the coalition.

Paul Aziz, Lebanon Mayor

Jason Beebe, Prineville Mayor-Elect

Brian Cooper, Fairview Mayor

Rod Cross, Toledo Mayor

Sean Drinkwine, Estacada Mayor

Kelly Grassman, Mt. Angel Mayor

Brian Hodson, Canby Mayor

Scott Keyser, Molalla Mayor-Elect

Randy Lauer, Troutdale Mayor-Elect

Rich Mays, The Dalles Mayor

Stan Pulliam, Sandy Mayor

Mary Schamehorn, Bandon Mayor

You can read their group’s press release below: