Prineville man who sexually abused 3 girls sentenced to 25 years in prison

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Prineville man who sexually abused three girls has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Bulletin reports 72-year-old Zane Carpenter, appeared Thursday in Crook County Circuit Court.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one of first-degree sodomy — a charge for each victim.

Thirteen additional felony counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Carpenter manipulated his victims into keeping quiet for years.

The abuse came to light when the victims reconnected in 2020. He said in court that he accepted responsibility for his actions and said he hoped there would be healing some day.