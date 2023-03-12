Have you seen this man? Prineville PD releases photo of suspect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Prineville Police Department released a photo of a person of interest, potentially involved in a string of thefts on the northeast side of Prineville.

If you have a Ring camera or other surveillance system and live in that area, the police department is asking you to view your history on March 8 from 1:40 am to 4:30 am.

If you know this man or have any information about him, they ask that you contact Officer Leo McKenna at lmckenna@prinevillepd.org, leave them a Facebook message, or call and leave a message with non-emergency at 541-447-4168.