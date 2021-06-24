Prineville man seriously injured in UTV accident near Brasada Ranch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man was seriously injured Thursday in a UTV crash near Brasada Ranch, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jacob Childers said the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. when 64-year-old Enrique Ambriz tried crossing SW Shumway Road in a Toro UTV.

Childers said Ambriz failed to yield to a northbound vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Powell Butte man.

The driver swerved to avoid hitting the UTV, but the four-wheeler hit the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Ambriz was ejected from the UTV, Childers said.

He was taken by Air Link to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries.