Prineville man pulled over driving on 3 tires; arrested for DUII, hit-and-run

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man driving his cars on three tires was pulled over and arrested Saturday on drunk driving and hit and run charges, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, Prineville Police and Oregon State Police all responded after several people called saying they saw a car hit multiple objects before leaving the scene and heading south on Combs Flat Road.

Sgt. Tim Durheim said deputies found the car on Juniper Canyon Road, driving about 20 mph with its flashers on.

When deputies pulled over the driver, 55-year-old Brian Granger, he was driving on just three tires after the front passenger tire had fallen off the car, Durheim said.

Granger admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana and prescription drugs prior to the crash.

Granger was jailed on five counts of hit and run, reckless driving, DUII of alcohol.