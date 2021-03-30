Prineville man out of jail after stabbing, arrested in new stabbing incident

A Prineville man who posted bail and was out of jail from a previous stabbing was arrested Monday after stabbing someone else outside a store, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. after a fight between two men in front of the Ace Hardware/Rite Aid location on NE 3rd Street.

Capt. Larry Seymour said a 35-year-old man was stabbed and take by a citizen to St. Charles in Prineville. He was later airlifted to St. Charles in Bend with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was quickly identified as 28-year-old Nicholas W. Myers, who was later found walking in a field on NE Laughlin Road where he was arrested

Seymour said the two men knew each other before the assault. Myers had posted bail on a previous stabbing in a different Oregon county, Seymour said.

He’s been charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the Crook County Jail.

Additional charges could be considered by a Grand Jury.

The case (PPD Case# 21000434) is still being investigated and we are asking the public to contact Det. Vollmer or Det. Sgt. Shane Wilson with any information that may assist us in this investigation. You can contact them by calling 541-447-4168 or email them at tvollmer@prinevillepd.org or swilson@prinevillepd.org No further information will be released at this time.