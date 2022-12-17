Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night.

Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave’s Homes just after 6 p.m.

According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of Prineville had sustained fatal gun-shot wounds.

Paige Jordan Vannorsdall of Madras was later arrested for murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of weapon.

The Tri-County Major Incident Team is investigating the shooting.