Prineville man dies after being electrocuted while burning designs into wood

A Crook County man was pronounced dead after he was electrocuted while burning decorative designs into wood.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and fire personnel from Crook County Fire & Rescue were called out to a reported Traumatic Injury Response at the Lakeshore RV Park on NE Ochoco Highway.

Initial reports that came in Tuesday afternoon said a male was found lying on the ground, unresponsive, not breathing and had possibly been electrocuted.

Sgt. Mitch Madden with CCSO said responders found 26-year-old Kyle Johnson of Prinville lying on the ground next to a camp trailer.

Deputies disconnected the power supplies to the camp trailer, however; it was unclear if any other external/homemade power supplies were connected to the trailer.

Medics from Crook County Fire & Rescue arrived on scene shortly after and utilized non-conductive tools to disconnect the remaining power cord/power supply.

During the investigation, it was determined that Johnson had constructed a homemade power supply box to burn decorative designs into wood.

The power supply box was connected to a power outlet in the trailer via an extension cord and was in the process of burning some wood when for unknown reasons was electrocuted.

It appears that no Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) electrical plug or breaker had been tripped.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crook County Fire & Rescue, Prineville Funeral Home, and the Prineville Police Department (next of kin notification).

At this time, there is no further information to provide.