Prineville man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting son

A Prineville man was arrested Wednesday on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting his adult son, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff John Gautney said deputies were dispatched around 1:30 to 12450 NW Madras Hwy in Prineville on a report of a trespass in progress.

Before deputies arrived, the call was upgraded to a reported shooting and the victim had run into the wooded area near the property.

Gautney said deputies arrived and learned 35-year-old Jonathan Sharp has been shot by his father, 77-year-old Pete Sharp.

Pete Sharp was detained at the scene without incident, Gautney said.

Deputies tried to get Jonathan Sharp to come out of the woods to be treated by medics, but he refused.

Because Jonathan Sharp was believed to be armed as well, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called and a drone was used to find him.

Jonathan Sharp was treated by medics then taken to St. Charles in Prineville before being flown to St. Charles in Bend in serious condition, Gautney said.

The investigation shut down Highway 26 between Madras and Prineville for several hours; it reopened around 4 p.m.

Pete Sharp was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was taken to the Crook County Jail and held on $425,000 bail.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Prineville Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond PD, Bend PD, OSP, ODOT, Crook County DA and other members of the CERT Team.