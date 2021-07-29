Prineville man, Calif. woman killed in 2-car crash on HWY 101 in Lane Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were killed – including a Prineville man – in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Highway 101 in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened near Dunes CIty around 7:20 a.m.

OSP said a Ford Contour driven by 51-year-old Rhonda Wild of Fresno, Calif. was heading north in the southbound lane when it collided with a Nissan Titan pulling a boat driven by 46-year-old Jason Smith of Prineville.

Wild and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Nissan, 47-year-old Heidi Smith of Prineville and a juvenile, were taken to the hospital in Florence with injuries.

OSP was assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and ODOT.