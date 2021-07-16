Prineville man arrested on meth charges after month-long investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit on Friday arrested 56-year-old Travis Perala of Prineville on meth manufacture and distribution charges, detectives say.

The unit had investigated Perala over the last month for suspected sales of controlled substances in Central Oregon, according to Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan.

They learned Thursday that he would be returning to the area, possibly carrying controlled substances.

Detectives stopped Perala near Milepost 17 on Hwy 26 after they observed him driving east on a 2016 Husqvarna motorcycle.

A Crook County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Mitch Madden accompanied his K9, Jett, who was able to sniff out controlled substances on the motorcycle.

Further searching revealed 93 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and packaging material, as well as a .38 caliber handgun and a rifle in Perala’s possession.

Perala was arrested and booked at the Crook County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Manufacture of Methamphetamine

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit was assisted by the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team (C.O.D.E.).