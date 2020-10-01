Early morning chase leads to DUII charges for Prineville man

A Prineville man was arrested for drunk driving and other charges early Thursday morning after a traffic stop led to a car and foot chase, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said the incident started about 5 a.m. when a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a car going 85 in a 45 mph zone on Highway 126 at the SW Tom McCall roundabout.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, later identified as 35-year-old Elvis Alonzo stopped for the deputy but sped off when the deputy approached the car, Madden said.

Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Prineville Police Department found Alonzo on Hwy 126 at the bottom of the Prineville Grade and chased him into the city for a short period of time before he came to a stop at NE 3rd Street and NE Fairview Avenue.

Alonzo then tried to run from the scene, but was taken to the ground by a Crook County Deputy.

After a brief struggle, Alonzo was arrested.

Medics from Crook County Fire & Rescue responded to evaluate Alonzo’s injury he sustained during the struggle, Madden said.

Deputies developed probable cause to believe Alonzo was Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. Alonzo’s BAC was later found to be 0.16 percent by weight, Madden said.

Alonzo was taken to the Crook County Jail on charges of felony and misdemeanor attempting to elude, reckless driving, DUII, resisting arrest and driving while suspended.