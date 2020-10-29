Prineville man arrested on drug charges; suspected of making butane hash oil

A Prineville man was arrested Thursday morning on drug charges after a raid at an RV park, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Tim Durheim said the agency received a complaint Tuesday and launched an investigation into the unlawful manufacture of marijuana items (BHO) and applied for a search warrant.

Members of the CCSO and Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team executed the warrant around 10:45 a.m. at 12333 NE Ochoco Highway in the Lakeshore RV Park and arrested 32-year-old Ryan Johnson.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful manufacture of marijuana items, Durheim said.