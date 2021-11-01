Prineville man arrested on domestic violence charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man was arrested Saturday after police investigated a report of domestic assault and possible kidnapping.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office received the report at 12:33 p.m. when victim Amber Sandoval, 42, went to the hospital to have her injuries treated.

Deputies then went to the address she provided at SE Juniper Canyon Rd. in Prineville and spoke with the suspect, 40-year-old Joseph Sandoval.

He was then arrested and taken to Crook County Jail on the following charges:

Assault IV (Domestic)

Harassment (Domestic)

Menacing (Domestic)

Coercion

Recklessly Endangering Another

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Felon In Possession of a Firearm

Attempt to Commit Class A Felony (Assault 1)

A search warrant was then served at the address, and deputies found additional evidence including the firearm that was used in the Menacing.

Sandoval is being held on a $110,000 bail.