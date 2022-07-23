Prineville man arrested for trafficking Fentanyl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team arrested a 33 year-old Prineville man for Fentanyl trafficking late Friday night.

The arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Highway 126 near the Prineville Airport just after 11 p.m. according Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the CODE Team.

Dustin Phillip Murray of Prineville was taken to the Crook County Jail charged with unlawful possession and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance.

The team’s initial investigation alleges Murray was importing fentanyl pills from the Portland area and distributing them in Central Oregon.

CODE Detectives along with Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the traffic stop and seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tables made of fentanyl along with other evidence of commercial drug sales Vander Kamp said.