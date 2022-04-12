Prineville man arrested after investigation into poly-drug trafficking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man was arrested Sunday night after a long-term investigation into drug trafficking in Crook County, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said an anonymous tip identified 33-year-old Dallas James Harper as a fentanyl distributor in Crook Country and Central Oregon.

The investigation alleged Harper was importing controlled substances from the Portland area.

Based on the investigation and several surveillance operations, CODE detectives were able to get a search warrant for the rental car Harper was driving.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., Harper and a passenger, Justine Durham, were stopped by Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives executed the search warrant.

During the search, investigators found a commercial quantity of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills made of fentanyl, meth and heroin.

Harper also had a loaded pistol, Vander Kamp said.

He was arrested and booked into the Crook County Jail on several charges including felon in possession of a weapon, attempt to distribute meth, possession of meth, and possession of heroin.

Durham was cited and released for being in possession of a controlled substance.