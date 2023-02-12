Prineville infant twins airlifted to Portland hospital with RSV

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for premature infant twins from Prineville, who were life flighted to Portland with severe cases of RSV.

According to the page, Lindsay and Garrett Puckett’s twins Hartlee and Holden were moved to the ICU at a Portland hospital, after spending a month at the Ronald McDonald House due to premature birth.

An update on the GoFundMe page from mom Lindsay was posted on February 10, saying Hartlee and Holden were both placed on ventilators and are receiving antibiotics for suspected pneumonia.

“We really are amidst the best of the best doctors and nurses. This isn’t their first rodeo. They know what they are doing and we are trusting them,” Lindsay said.

Nearly $16,000 has been raised so far on the journey to a $50,000 goal.

KGW News in Portland first reported this story.