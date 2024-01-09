Meat smoker blamed for Prineville house fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A barbecue on the porch is to blame for a house fire in Prineville early Tuesday morning that damaged a neighboring home, Crook County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened on NE 6th Street at about 3:13 a.m.

“Crook County Fire and Rescue arrived to find fire coming from the east side of the house immediately threatening an adjoining house,” Crook County Fire said in a release. “Crews quickly deployed hose lines and kept the fire from spreading to adjacent homes. The fire originated on the exterior of the home and then spread inside. The home suffered significant heat and smoke damage throughout. An adjacent home also sustained minor heat damage.”

Crook County Fire said a meat smoker and the porch was the cause and that the fire was accidental.

No injuries were reported.

RELATED: 2-story barn in Sisters burns to ground