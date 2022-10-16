Prineville house fire leaves two children dead

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper Acres off of SE Cascade Wy. and SE Reservoir Rd. completely engulfed in flames.

Most of the family members who lived in the home made it out safely, but two children were not able to escape and are deceased.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said it will not release the children’s identities out of respect for the family.

They want to thank Crook County Fire and Rescue, Deschutes County Fire and Rescue, Alfalfa Fire District, Oregon State Police, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office, and the Prineville Funeral Home for their assistance on this incident.

“The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this tragic incident,” Sanchez said in a news release on Sunday.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no risk to the public, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact Deputy Chris Beard or Sgt. Brian Bottoms at (541) 447-6398. Reference case number 221128.