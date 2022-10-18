▶️ GoFundMe for family of 2 children killed in trailer fire near Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been launched to help the family of two children killed in a trailer fire between Prineville and Alfalfa Saturday.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started just before 6:00 a.m. at a home in Juniper Acres off of SE Cascade Way and SE Reservoir Road. The trailer was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

“We were woke up by explosions and a plume of smoke,” a neighbor said. “I ran outside just to defend my place. We were close enough that it presented a danger to us.”

Most of the family made it out safely, but the two children did not escape. The cause of the fire is unknown.

One of the fundraisers is to help the children’s mother and their two siblings.

“They no longer have a home and will need help with funds for a roof over their head, both temporarily and in the near future, something more permanent,” organizer Manda Lynne wrote. “They will also need help with funeral expenses for their two precious little ones who perished.”

The GoFundMe seeks to raise $10,000. It was halfway to that goal late Monday morning.