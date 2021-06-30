Prineville home, vehicles destroyed by fire; 2 people escaped unharmed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire destroyed a home in Prineville Tuesday afternoon, but two people inside were able to escape to safety.

Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt said crews were called to a home on NE Deer Lane around 4:35 p.m.

When they arrived, the home and several vehicles were engulfed and the fire was quickly spreading surrounding wildland and threatened several structures.

Deboodt said it took firefighters from multiple agencies three hours for crews to get the fire contained.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the displaced residents have been connected with the Red Cross for help.