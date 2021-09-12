Prineville home sees exterior damage after back porch fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville home was left with damages Sunday after the back porch caught fire early in the afternoon.

Someone called 911 at 12:52 p.m. after passing by the house on NE 7th St. and noticing smoke.

Crook County Fire & Rescue found the fire in the back of the small two-story home, which was spreading to the attic, according to Division Chief Russell Deboodt.

Crews put out the flames quickly and kept the majority of the damage outside, with only smoke damages spreading indoors.

Two engines, a medic, several command vehicles, and 12 firefighters helped at the scene.

The three adults, two children, and two dogs living at the home were able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.