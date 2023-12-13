ODOT hosting Highway 26 project informational event in Prineville Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting what it calls a community coffee hour Wednesday so the public can learn more about a year-long project to replace aging infrastructure along Highway 26 in Prineville.

The event at Golden Coffee Company will be to inform the public about the Meadow Lakes Drive – Combs Flat Road project and its impacts to businesses and the public along U.S. 26 / 3rd Street.

There will be no formal presentation, but ODOT and City of Prineville staff will be available from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. to talk about the project and answer questions.

“Construction will start of January 2024 and are expecting it to last through winter, so November or December of 2024. So probably about a full year worth of construction and some impact,” said ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator Cody Franz.

This project page has more information about the project.

