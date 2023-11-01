▶️ Prineville halloween Ghost Town raises funds for drama team

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Halloween night in Crook County had something new — an event called the Ghost Town at Crooked River Park.

“We looped in the drama team to run the haunted house,” said Crook County Parks and Recreation Coordinator Andrea Weaver. “We got a bounce house. We’ve had some pumpkin carving contests, some costume contests. Just playing music and offering something for people in Prineville to come check out.”

The event ran from Friday through Halloween and it was a hit.

“Saturday, we were slammed,” Weaver said. “We had over 300 kids that went through or people that went through the haunted house, which is amazing. We’ve had over 500 attendees attend that.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Jeep with giant skeleton spotted driving around Bend. Meet the owner.

RELATED: Donate your pumpkins: Animal rescue sanctuary asks for holiday leftovers

It was a perfect chance for the drama team to practice while also raising funds.

“A haunted house is … it is theater, you know what I mean,” said Drama Director at Crook County High School Nathaniel Dunaway. “I mean, it’s a fundraiser. It’s an attraction. But it also is costumes, makeup, lights, sound. It’s all the things that make up theater.”

It is also a way to come together in a bit more fun and creative ways off the stage.

“We spend the entire time with those people,” said a sophomore at Crook County High School Louisiane Potvin. “So we get we bond really, really well, and we get to pretend to be freaks at a very high level, which is amazing.”

The funds are being used for a field trip to the state thespian festival and toward their Shakespearian show in February.