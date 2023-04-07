Prineville getting $1 million from Forest Service

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, April 7th 2023

The U.S. Forest Service investing $3.7 million in Oregon, with Prineville receiving $1 million of the funding.

The money is meant to help strengthen the wood products economy and promote sustainable forest management.

$1 million will also go to Prairie Wood Products in East Oregon and to the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians in Southwest Oregon. $737,100 goes to Heartwood Biomass in Northeast Oregon. 

Another $1 million goes to SDS Lumber in Southern Washington.

