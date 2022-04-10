Prineville fire consumes 1/2 acre of property, cause under investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville property caught fire Saturday evening, resulting in the total loss of a small home, several outbuildings and RV’s and a series of rubbish piles.

Crook County Fire and Rescue was alerted to the fire at SE Mossberg Lp. at around 6:45 p.m., according to Division Chief Russell Deboodt.

They found half an acre of personal property already on fire, which had started to spread to surrounding grassy areas.

The 12 crew members used two engines and two water tenders to contain the fire on the property.

A medic and a command vehicle also responded to the alert.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

Chief Deboodt told Central Oregon Daily News on Sunday that the personal items lost consisted of piles of discarded items and unkept property.

He said he did not have any further information about the cause of the fire at that time.

No injuries were reported.

Crook County Fire & Rescue was assisted by Crook County Sheriff’s Office.