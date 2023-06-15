Prineville woman facing fentanyl trafficking charge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of trafficking fentanyl in Crook County.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) alleges Krista Marie McDaniel, 26, imported fentanyl pills from Gresham and Sandy into Central Oregon.

After a multi-county surveillance operation, McDaniel and her passenger were pulled over Wednesday morning. CODE said detectives and deputies seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and other evidence of commercial drug sales from McDaniel and her Volvo.

A commercial quantity is “five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the Oregon Board of Pharmacy rules,” CODE said. “This is not a separate criminal charge but rather an increase in the sentencing guidelines.”

McDaniel was taken to the Crook County Jail on a charge of

Unlawful Possession and Attempted Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.