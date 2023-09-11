Prineville Elks honor 9/11 victims at Pioneer Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Members of the Prineville Elks Lodge held a program in Pioneer Park Monday to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The community joined together for the national anthem and presentation of the colors by the Band of Brothers

Prineville Elks members gave speeches in honor of those killed in the attacks.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a rural Pennsylvania field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

