Prineville PD conducting extra DUII enforcement through New Year’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Prineville Police Department said Thursday it will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over event now through New Year’s Day.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.

Prineville PD says this is a high visibility campaign which is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives.

The enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.

