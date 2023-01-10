▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case.

It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments on NE Colleen Road.

Prineville Police say 911 received a call about a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as Kade Riley Nichol, 27, not breathing and non-responsive. Despite efforts to save Nichol, he died of his injuries.

RELATED: Police looking for people who left scene of Redmond shooting

RELATED: Police search for suspect after shots fired in SE Bend; Gun located

Police were able to find and detain the alleged shooter, a 29-year-old Prineville man who the police department has not yet named. A check of the jail register Monday showed no indication of anyone of that description in custody and there was no indication in court records that any charges have been filed.

Central Oregon Daily News visited the scene and knocked on doors throughout the complex, asking neighbors what they saw and heard.

Some said they didn’t hear anything or weren’t home at the time, but others said they heard shouting before the altercation.

One woman said she heard a man shouting “this should’ve happened a long time ago!” before charging up to the apartment.

Jeffrey Thompson had been unloading furniture into his apartment all afternoon, and he was taking a smoke break in his car when he heard a noise.

“I heard what sounded like a gunshot, and I didn’t think much of it because I didn’t think that was possible,” Thompson said.

With the help of other agencies, police worked through the night executing search warrants and collecting evidence, the department said.

Prineville Police say their investigation found that the alleged shooter and victim knew each other. Nichol entered the residence of the alleged shooter where they got into a fight. Police say the shooter then fired the weapon.

It all happened in building M, in the apartment directly above Thompson’s, which he didn’t realize until he walked back up the stairs.

“I finished up my cigarette, went up to go up to my apartment, and there’s blood all over the stairs,” Thompson said. “And I looked up and there’s blood dripping down. So I avoided the blood and saw the victim, and it was horrible.”

He immediately called 911, and a few other neighbors tried to resuscitate the victim.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think he had a chance,” Thompson added. “I mean, you get shot in the head and and losing all that blood. It was a horrible scene.”

He said he didn’t recognize the victim, and property managers told Central Oregon Daily News that they didn’t believe the victim or the shooter were the actual residents of that apartment.

Police say there is no longer any danger to the public and the investigation continues.

Thompson said he had to stay in his apartment for around four hours while authorities investigated.

“It was a horrid incident for me, you know, because I’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said.