▶️ Chocolate Crawl introduces you to Prineville businesses on Valentine’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You can celebrate Valentine’s Day with the third annual Chocolate Crawl in Prineville

A $5 passport gets you into the event where local businesses share their unique chocolate snacks.

“But it’s all over town. So it’s different businesses and it hits everything from retail to … we’ve got a building supply store, we have a coffee shop, we have wild ride brewing, we have a realty office, we have an insurance office. So it’s not just for a retailer,” said Kim Daniels, Executive Director of the Prineville Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of for anyone to get into the fund and like I said, get people out and about and meeting new people and seeing businesses.”

When you visit each business, you get a stamp on your passport. Completed passports are then turned in to the Chamber for a raffle that will be drawn on Feb. 20.

Prizes are Shop Prineville Gift Cards:

One $150

One $100

Two $50

Two $25

Passports are available at: