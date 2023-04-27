Deputies: Prineville man accused of leading chase, hauling camper with 2 flats

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County deputies are searching for a Prineville man who they say led them on a chase as he was hauling a camper with two flat tires. The trailer eventually became unhooked from his pickup.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Blake Harlan, 26, was spotted about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. He was allegedly driving a maroon 2012 Dodge pickup, pulling a camping trailer on NE Orchard Lane.

The sheriff’s office said the trailer had two flat tires on the driver’s side.

Deputies tried stopping the vehicle, but CCSO says Harlan didn’t respond to the lights and siren and led deputies on a long pursuit on Highway 26 east of Prineville.

Eventually, the trailer was dragged on just its axles, CCSO said. It eventually became unhooked from the truck and was abandoned in the middle of the eastbound lane.

Deputies eventually broke off the pursuit when Harlan allegedly reached speeds over 100 mph.

Harlan has an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, CCSO said. He remains at large and will face additional charges.