2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both lanes on Juniper Canyon Rd. One was fully engulfed in flames and the second had a fire in the engine compartment.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were taken to St. Charles Hospital in Prineville. Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Juniper Canyon Road was closed for six hours for the investigation. No further information was immediately released, pending notification to family.