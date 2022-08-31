▶️ Fans of Princess Diana gather to mark 25 years since her death

LONDON (AP) — Fans of the late Princess Diana have placed tributes outside the gates of her Kensington Palace home, marking the 25th anniversary of her death in a Paris car accident.
An arrangement of white chrysanthemums spelling out “Princess Diana” sat among photos and messages left Wednesday by admirers, some of whom said they make annual pilgrimages to the spot to remember the tragedy.
Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36, stunning people around the world who felt they knew the princess after seeing her successes and struggles play out on TV screens and newspaper front pages for 17 years.
The tributes left outside Kensington Palace on Wednesday were a small reminder of the mountains of flowers piled there in the days after Diana’s death.
Artist pays tribute to Diana in candles
British artist Nathan Wyburn paid tribute to Diana using candles.
A time-lapse video uploaded on social media by the Cardiff based artist, whose, medium is ‘using anything and everything’ shows how he made his creation. Nathan started with a portrait of the Princess and placed tealights over the work. He then lit the candles before blowing them out.
The tribute pays reference to the Elton John song ‘Candle in the Wind’ which the star performed at the princess’ funeral.
Wyburn originally created the work for the 60th anniversary of Diana’s birthday in 2021.
Shock of Diana’s death continues today
Shock from the day Diana died gave way to an outpouring of grief that is still felt today.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” says Australian tourist Tori McCumiskey – who recently visited the UK.
“It gives me goosebumps thinking about it, I just couldn’t believe she’d died,” she says.
Diana became a force for good, using her famous name to support causes like AIDS awareness and the clearing of land mines. Royal biographer Andrew Morton says, “Diana’s unique qualities were very much a humanitarian mission, a tactile nature, a care and constant consideration for others.”
Princess Diana lived at Kensington Palace in London – a place where people still come to remember her, 25 years later.
“When I see the pictures and some things on TV, it makes me sad,” says Christa, a tourist from Austria.
In recent years, Hollywood has introduced a new generation to the “People’s Princess” with the Netflix hit series “The Crown,” to movies depicting her life in Britain’s royal family.
A quarter of a century after her death, Diana’s sons – William and Harry – are still following in her footsteps and sharing their mother’s spirit to keep her memory alive.
“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be,” says Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
In 2008 – a jury in London decided Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed were unlawfully killed by a combination of the reckless driving of their chauffeur, Henri Paul, and the posse of paparazzi who were pursing them.
The Associated Press, CBS News and Reuters contributed to this report.