▶️ Fans of Princess Diana gather to mark 25 years since her death

LONDON (AP) — Fans of the late Princess Diana have placed tributes outside the gates of her Kensington Palace home, marking the 25th anniversary of her death in a Paris car accident.

An arrangement of white chrysanthemums spelling out “Princess Diana” sat among photos and messages left Wednesday by admirers, some of whom said they make annual pilgrimages to the spot to remember the tragedy.

Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36, stunning people around the world who felt they knew the princess after seeing her successes and struggles play out on TV screens and newspaper front pages for 17 years.

The tributes left outside Kensington Palace on Wednesday were a small reminder of the mountains of flowers piled there in the days after Diana’s death.

Artist pays tribute to Diana in candles

British artist Nathan Wyburn paid tribute to Diana using candles.

A time-lapse video uploaded on social media by the Cardiff based artist, whose, medium is ‘using anything and everything’ shows how he made his creation. Nathan started with a portrait of the Princess and placed tealights over the work. He then lit the candles before blowing them out.

The tribute pays reference to the Elton John song ‘Candle in the Wind’ which the star performed at the princess’ funeral.

Wyburn originally created the work for the 60th anniversary of Diana’s birthday in 2021.

Shock of Diana’s death continues today

Shock from the day Diana died gave way to an outpouring of grief that is still felt today.