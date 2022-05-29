President Biden pays respect to victims in Uvalde

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Uvalde, Texas, trying to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting. The Bidens have paid their respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during the shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. After arriving at the school, the president stopped at a memorial of 21 white crosses — one for each of those killed. The first lady added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the school sign. The Bidens also viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student. The first lady touched their photos as the couple moved along the row.