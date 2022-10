by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department and St. Charles will hold a drive-thru drug take back event in front of the department’s headquarters next Saturday, Oct. 29.

The goal is to get medications out of homes and keep them from polluting the environment.

Drugs like liquids, pills, patches or over the counter medications will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The department is located at 555 NE 15th Street.

During a similar event in April, Bend Police collected about 300 pounds of prescription drugs.