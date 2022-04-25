Prescribed burns to occur near Hole in the Ground

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest announced prescribed burns will take place near Hole in the Ground in northern Lake County.

The burns will begin tomorrow, April 26, and, if weather conditions remain favorable, the work will continue through Thursday, April 28.

The burns will be located around 1-2 miles southwest of Hole in the Ground along both sides of Highway 31 between milepost 24 to 27.

Fuel specialists plan on burning around 1,200 acres during the week.

Generally, ignitions will begin between 9-10 a.m. each day.

Smoke may impact residences in the Fort Rock Valley, particularly during the overnight hours.

Overnight smoky conditions are likely to persist into the weekend.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 31 and the Fort Rock Valley throughout implementation of the prescribed burns.

Smoke impacts to the highway are expected to occur and flagging/pilot car operations will begin when smoke conditions warrant.

Delays are possible during pilot car operations.

No road closures around the burn area are planned, but please use caution if smoky conditions exist.

The purpose of these prescribed burns is to reduce fuel loadings in ponderosa pine stands that have previously burned.

These prescribed burns will reduce the build-up of fuels, improve breaks in fuel continuity and maintain the units in conditions that are characteristic for the vegetation type.

Reduced fuel loadings will allow fires to occur with less intensity, will stabilize and improve the resiliency of the forest condition, and improve safety of the public and firefighters.

Personnel from the Fremont-Winema National Forest and Oregon Department of Forestry will assist with the prescribed burns.

You can find an interactive map of prescribed burns as well as air quality information at this link: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-air-quality-maps-2/.