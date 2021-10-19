Prescribed burns planned this week around Deschutes National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes National Forest fuels specialists plan to conduct prescribed burning on the Bend-Fort Rock, Crescent and Sisters Ranger Districts starting tomorrow if favorable conditions persist.

The Sisters Ranger District plans to conduct 364 acres of prescribed fire approximately six miles south of Sisters at the junction of Forest Service Road (FSR) 16 (Three Creek Road) and FSR 1514 (Pole Creek Road).

Ignitions are slated to begin Tuesday and could last through Thursday.

Temporary trail closures on the Peterson Tie Trail will be in place starting a half mile south of the Whychus Creek Scenic Overlook extending to FSR 1514.

Trail users should use alternative routes until prescribed fire signs are removed from the trail.

No road closures are anticipated; however, smoke signage will be present along FSR 16 and FSR 1514 and drivers are asked to slow down, turn on headlights and use caution for firefighters working along the roadway.

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plans to conduct two prescribed burns on Tuesday.

Fuels specialists plan to ignite a 26-acre unit located adjacent to Pringle Falls Research Station approximately six miles northwest of La Pine.

Fire managers expect ignitions to be completed in one day.

No road or trail closures are anticipated.

Daytime flagging along Burgess Road will be implemented if reduced visibility occurs.

Additionally, Bend-Fort Rock fuels specialists plan to conduct a 180-acre prescribed burn approximately five miles southeast of Pine Mountain.

While no road closures are expected, some OHV trails may be closed.

The Crescent Ranger District plans to conduct 57 acres of prescribed fire 12 miles southwest of Crescent and one mile southwest of the Two Rivers community.

If favorable conditions exist, fuels specialists plan to ignite an additional 42 acres in the same area.

Ignitions may last up to two days.

No road or trail closures are anticipated.

Fire officials will monitor smoke impacts to Highways 58 and 97 and utilize warning signs where necessary.

Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to analyze weather conditions and anticipated smoke dispersion to determine burn dates.

When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speed and turn on headlights.

All efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to area neighborhoods and communities.

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures.

Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire.

For further questions contact the Deschutes National Forest at (541) 383-5300.