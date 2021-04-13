Prescribed burns planned for Wednesday near Sisters

Fuel specialists on the Deschutes National Forest will ignite several prescribed fires on the Sisters Ranger District for a total of about 600 acres on Wednesday.

Depending on the weather, the burns will continue Thursday and Friday.

The prescribed burns will occur in the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) project area, approximately 3 miles southwest of Sisters along the 1505 Road (SAFR 10).

Smoke will be highly visible from the community of Sisters.

Nearby residents and businesses are advised to keep their windows and doors closed during the night as the cooling in the evening can hold residual smoke closer to the ground. If smoke drifts on to local roads, motorists should slow down, turn on headlights, and proceed with care.

Fuels specialists will follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs prescribed fires, and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.