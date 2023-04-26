Prescribed burning in Deschutes County starts Thursday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Starting Thursday, if weather allows, Sisters Ranger District firefighters will ignite up to 450 acres. The prescribed burn units are located outside of city limits, however smoke will be visible from Highway 20.

This is just the first of many prescribed burns this year. During 2023 prescribed burning season, the Deschutes National Forest hopes to accomplish up to 13,000 acres of burning.

According to the Deschutes National Forest, here is what this means for you:

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

Prescribed burning help reduce wildfire risk and improve resiliency of forest conditions. They are controlled burns that fire fighters monitor.

