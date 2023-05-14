Planned prescribed burn – south of Ann’s Butte

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A prescribed burn is planned for up to 233 acres three miles southwest of Sunriver, west of Three Rivers neighborhoods, and south of Ann’s Butte. This burn is planned for Monday if weather permits.

Smoke will be visible from Sunriver, La Pine, and surrounding areas.

If conditions allow, they will continue additional prescribed burns later in the week.

This prescribed burn is part of a multi-year project to protect Deschutes County from wildfire.

