Prescribed burn planned near Hole in the Ground

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District fire managers plan to begin prescribed burns on 1,726 acres along Hwy 31 tomorrow.

The unit is located around two miles southwest of Hole in the Ground and 20 miles southeast of La Pine, between mileposts 24 and 27 on both sides of the highway.

Burns will pause over the weekend and resume next week if conditions remain favorable.

Delays are possible during pilot car operations, but no road or trail closures are expected during the burns.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution, as smoke will be visible from Hwy 31 and will remain in the area for a few weeks.

Those living in the Fort Rock Valley encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes.

For further questions contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.