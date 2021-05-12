Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday near Crescent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire officials with the Deschutes National Forest said a prescribed burn is planned near Crescent, three miles south of the Two Rivers community, on Wednesday.

Crews will underburn approximately 44 acres.

Ignitions are set to begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to take one day to complete.

The unit is located south of State Route 58 and west of U.S. Highway 97.

Smoke may be visible from the Two Rivers community and surrounding areas during operations.

Due to expected smoke impacts along State Route 58 and U.S. Highway 97, the area will be monitored, and warning signs will be in place where precautions may be necessary.

Residents can expect smoke to be visible up to two weeks after ignitions are complete.

The objective of this prescribed burn is to facilitate a low-intensity frequent fire regime to reduce fuel loadings in appropriate tree stands that are part of the Rim-Paunina project area, which is within the Walker Range Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).

The Walker Range CWPP assesses the risks, hazards, and mitigation and prevention opportunities associated with wildfire in the community.

The public can find an interactive map of prescribed burns as well as air quality information at this link: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-air-quality-maps-2/

To sign up for text alerts about prescribed fires and wildfires, people should text COFIRE to 888-777.

The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas.

The public’s health is important to the Forest Service.

While significant preventive measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health.

If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors.

If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor.

For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link:: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health