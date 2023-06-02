▶️ Prescribed burn escapes perimeter in Willamette National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon firefighters are assisting U.S. Forest Service crews after a prescribed burn escaped its perimeter in the Willamette National Forest.

The was continuing to grow Thursday north of the McKenzie River Ranger Station near Highway 126.

The total burn area has surpassed 120 acres and is located on a steep slope north of Mckenzie Bridge.

Ground crews, including nearly 40 fire fighters, are making progress on building control lines around the fire.

Two firefighting helicopter has also been called in.

