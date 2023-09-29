Praxis Health opening new Redmond urgent care facility

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Medical care is expanding in Redmond. Praxis Health is opening a new High Lakes Urgent Care on Wednesday, Oct. 4. It will share the same building as High Lakes Health Care at 645 NW 4th Street.

Here is the announcement from High Lakes Urgent Care:

High Lakes Urgent Care – Praxis Health is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new Urgent Care location that will expand our team and provide more high-quality healthcare services for our community.

Beginning October 4th, 2023, the High Lakes Redmond Urgent Care location will share the same facilities as High Lakes Redmond located at 645 NW 4th St Redmond, OR 97756 This expansion marks the continued growth of Praxis Health (gopraxishealth.com), Oregon’s largest, independent medical group, recently voted Best Medical Group 2023 in Central Oregon for the sixth year in a row (The Source Weekly) and winner of The Community Choice Award of The Best Medical Group 2023 in Bend (The Bend Bulletin).

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: St. Charles adding more breast cancer, reconstruction specialists to region

RELATED: PacificSource, St. Charles announce agreement on Medicare Advantage plans

High Lakes is focused on providing the highest possible level of compassionate, individualized care. As an organization that is family-owned and operated, we believe in the importance of delivering community-oriented care through accessible services that optimize the health and quality of life for all persons. We recognize that patients’ trust in their healthcare professionals is extremely valuable to clinical practice, ensuring that their personal needs are placed at the forefront. We are excited that this expansion will help provide on-site, team-based urgent care for all our patients. Praxis Health is rooted in our local communities and our goal is to remain connected to the people and places as we continue to grow. We promise to continue to deliver outstanding, personalized care to all of our patients while honoring the needs of each community that we serve. For more information about us, please visit our website at HighLakesHealthCare.com.